The West is in no position to claim the moral high ground in Ukraine conflict

France has a similar record of using its military power to inhumanely cower others. Its genocidal wars in Algeria, Vietnam and the Central African Republic, as well as other humiliations in the rest of Africa, are part of its political lineage. Furthermore, in the early 1990s, it prompted the Algerian military to pre-empt the electoral victory of the Islamic political party, which led to political violence in which more than 100,000 Algerians died. Most recently, France helped to “liberate” Libya from Gaddafi, but left the country in ruins. Germany’s tainted record in Namibia and in Europe is also well known.

The major ally of the West in the east is Japan, which waged rapacious wars in East Asia. The Rape of Nanking in China can never be forgotten, and neither can the humiliation inflicted in Korea, the Philippines and other parts of Asia.

The brutality of the Russian invasion in Ukraine is unforgivable, but the same European powers who are crying foul and funnelling weapons to that unfortunate country have not, for the past eight years, shed a tear for the Saudi destruction of Yemen. Instead, they have sold weapons to the Saudi regime to continue the massacre of mostly innocent people. Why not sanction the Saudi regime? The Yemeni people are not the only ones whose lives have been shattered by a Western ally. Even more devastating is the fate of the Palestinian people whose land and lives are constantly threatened with extinction by Israel. The list of such atrocities is endless.

An Orwellian world

The Ukrainian people deserve our support and compassion, and their predicament should not be turned into a hot political football as they have already paid a heavy price. However, that is exactly what is happening.

George Orwell said it all: “All animals are created equal, but some are more equal than others.” In today’s world, some interventions are applauded if they are conducted by the West or its allies, regardless of the human cost.

What is equally appalling is the political rhetoric of senior European leaders. For instance, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, stated that “Ukraine belongs to us and must be an EU member”. Others have openly declared that war cannot be allowed to happen in Europe. Implicit in the latter statement is that war anywhere else is OK. The emperors have no clothes.

We are seeing yet another chapter of an Orwellian saga in which those who have the weapons and resources ignore the sovereignty and freedom of others, despite the human toll. All invasions and wars are diabolical, and so are their initiators.

Abdi Ismail Samatar is a research fellow at the University of Pretoria and professor of geography at the University of Minnesota.