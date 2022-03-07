TOM EATON | Take this to bed, Dexter devotees: societal blights do not justify war

The Armscor director’s parable about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine should be treated with contempt, but this is SA

When it comes to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, our position is crystal clear: according to Cyril Ramaphosa, SA is “firmly on the side of peace”, which I assume is about a kilometre inside the Polish border because God knows there’s very little peace east of that...