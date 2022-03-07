TOM EATON | Take this to bed, Dexter devotees: societal blights do not justify war
The Armscor director’s parable about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine should be treated with contempt, but this is SA
07 March 2022 - 18:50
When it comes to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, our position is crystal clear: according to Cyril Ramaphosa, SA is “firmly on the side of peace”, which I assume is about a kilometre inside the Polish border because God knows there’s very little peace east of that...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.