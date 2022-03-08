Opinion & Analysis

CAIPHUS KGOSANA | How can SA in clear conscience abstain in a vote against genocide?

By remaining neutral on Ukraine, SA is effectively showing its support for Russia’s murderous campaign

Caiphus Kgosana Executive editor: opinions and analysis
08 March 2022 - 19:38

I cannot understand fans of the bloodthirsty despot who rules Russia...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | The UN has run its course. It must adapt or die Opinion & Analysis
  2. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Boeing execs fooled the world for max profits — and airlines ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | This, SA, is how good leaders take back the power to govern Opinion & Analysis
  4. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Too many in SA aim for money. They should aim to be like Mane Opinion & Analysis
  5. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Carry on opposing grants and July riots will look like ... Opinion & Analysis
  6. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | The sooner life becomes tricky for anti-vax dimwits the better Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. WILLIAM GUMEDE | If Brics nations carry on backing Russia, the whole house may ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | How can SA in clear conscience abstain in a vote against ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. TONY LEON | Cyril’s Ukraine cop-out betrays both SA and our struggle history Opinion & Analysis
  4. PODCAST | Climate change: how much time do we have to get it right? Opinion & Analysis
  5. JEREMY SEEKINGS | The moral poverty of indifference to imperial aggression Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Remembering Riky Rick: Celebrities and fans pay tribute to rap star at memorial
Ukraine ambassador to SA denies racism allegations