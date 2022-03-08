EDITORIAL | Mr President, it’s crass to flaunt your wealth while citizens starve

Ordinary South Africans are hungry, unemployed and left in the dark while Ramaphosa swans about cattle auctions

For South Africans, many of whom are in debt and dread rising interest rates as they do fuel costs, life is a daily struggle that their president, Cyril Ramaphosa, can only read about. He seems firmly ensconced in a parallel universe of luxe and exotic wants. His, it appears, is a life divorced from the harsh realities of South African life...