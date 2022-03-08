Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Mr President, it’s crass to flaunt your wealth while citizens starve

Ordinary South Africans are hungry, unemployed and left in the dark while Ramaphosa swans about cattle auctions

08 March 2022 - 19:37

For South Africans, many of whom are in debt and dread rising interest rates as they do fuel costs, life is a daily struggle that their president, Cyril Ramaphosa, can only read about. He seems firmly ensconced in a parallel universe of luxe and exotic wants. His, it appears, is a life divorced from the harsh realities of South African life...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | Some issues are more important than your attention-seeking, Fikile Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | As leaders pass the buck, spare a thought for July riot victims Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | As things return to normal, let’s not unmask a backslide Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Only action will ensure the Zondo commission was not in vain Opinion & Analysis
  5. It’s society’s duty to ensure women function without fear Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. WILLIAM GUMEDE | If Brics nations carry on backing Russia, the whole house may ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | How can SA in clear conscience abstain in a vote against ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. TONY LEON | Cyril’s Ukraine cop-out betrays both SA and our struggle history Opinion & Analysis
  4. PODCAST | Climate change: how much time do we have to get it right? Opinion & Analysis
  5. JEREMY SEEKINGS | The moral poverty of indifference to imperial aggression Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Food, coal and diamonds: How the Ukraine-Russian standoff will affect SA
Remembering Riky Rick: Celebrities and fans pay tribute to rap star at memorial