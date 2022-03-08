EDITORIAL | Mr President, it’s crass to flaunt your wealth while citizens starve
Ordinary South Africans are hungry, unemployed and left in the dark while Ramaphosa swans about cattle auctions
08 March 2022 - 19:37
For South Africans, many of whom are in debt and dread rising interest rates as they do fuel costs, life is a daily struggle that their president, Cyril Ramaphosa, can only read about. He seems firmly ensconced in a parallel universe of luxe and exotic wants. His, it appears, is a life divorced from the harsh realities of South African life...
