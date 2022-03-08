JEREMY SEEKINGS | The moral poverty of indifference to imperial aggression

Democrats in SA and elsewhere should defend Ukraine against Russia’s violent imperialism and challenge the inaction of the South African government and the moral bankruptcy of its apologists.

When Putin’s Russian armies invaded Ukraine, Naledi Pandor put out a condemnatory statement. She was apparently then rebuked by President Cyril Ramaphosa. SA abstained in the UN general assembly vote. Pandor’s deputy minister explained that “SA cannot be seen to be taking sides in a conflict, as this goes against its principles”.

What, precisely, are the Ramaphosa government’s principles? Does it have any?

This indifference to imperialist aggression has been widely criticised. But, in a strange turn of events, even some initial critics have now swung behind the South African government. Why? Because, they say, of the racism experienced by the small numbers of non-Europeans at the hands of Ukrainians while trying to escape — along with millions of Ukrainians — from the Russian armies.

For some commentators — including Makhudu Sefara, the deputy editor of the Sunday Times and editor of TimesLIVE — this racism excuses South African inaction in the face of violent Russian imperialism. Sefara is rightly critical of the South African government’s penchant for fence-sitting. He agrees that “at the level of principle” (though he does not explain what principle he has in mind), the South African government should have had the courage to join in condemnation of Putin at the UN. But, he concludes, European self-interest and racism mean that this is “Europe’s war”, of no concern to “Africa”.

Comments such as these reveal the commentator’s own moral bankruptcy, just as the Ramaphosa government’s inaction reveals its moral bankruptcy.