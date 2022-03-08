Opinion & Analysis

PODCAST | Climate change: how much time do we have to get it right?

‘A brief and rapidly closing window that requires rapid and deep cuts in emissions,’ says UCT’s Dr Chris Trisos

Peter Bruce Editor-at-large & columnist
08 March 2022 - 19:37

Climate change is now so severe that unless we speed up our adaptation now, by 2050 more than 250,000 people will die each year because of heat, malnutrition, malaria and diarrhoea. ..

