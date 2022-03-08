The Amazon is drying out fast, and that’s very bad news for the planet
If it dies, thousands of species will be killed and carbon dioxide release will put paid to bids to limit climate change
08 March 2022 - 19:37
The Amazon rainforest has become slower at recovering from longer periods of drought over the past two decades, damaging its complex ecosystem and pushing the world’s largest tropical forest nearer a possible tipping point, researchers say...
