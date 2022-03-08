Opinion & Analysis

WILLIAM GUMEDE | If Brics nations carry on backing Russia, the whole house may fall down

SA, Brazil, India and China must intervene to end Putin’s war on Ukraine because if it continues, they will suffer

08 March 2022 - 19:39

Russia’s Brics allies — SA, Brazil, India and China — must collectively intervene to end Russian President Vladimir Putin’s one-sided war with Ukraine because the protracted conflict is undermining their individual interests...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. SONGEZO ZIBI | SA’s position on the Ukraine conflict is naive, sentimental and ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Support for Russia could backfire on SA’s economy Opinion
  3. SA's stand on Russian invasion dismays Ukraine, US and EU News
  4. WATCH | Dialogue and quiet diplomacy is SA's strategy for Ukraine conflict — ... Politics

Most read

  1. WILLIAM GUMEDE | If Brics nations carry on backing Russia, the whole house may ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | How can SA in clear conscience abstain in a vote against ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. TONY LEON | Cyril’s Ukraine cop-out betrays both SA and our struggle history Opinion & Analysis
  4. PODCAST | Climate change: how much time do we have to get it right? Opinion & Analysis
  5. JEREMY SEEKINGS | The moral poverty of indifference to imperial aggression Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Remembering Riky Rick: Celebrities and fans pay tribute to rap star at memorial
Ukraine ambassador to SA denies racism allegations