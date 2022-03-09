EDITORIAL | May the courts expose many more skeletons

Our judicial system has finally given a voice to those who suffered as a result of Bathabile Dlamini’s actions

The president of the ANC’s Women’s League was found guilty of perjury on Wednesday. Former minister of social development Bathabile Dlamini lied under oath at an inquiry instituted by the Constitutional Court. She “knowingly and intentionally disposed of false evidence”, Johannesburg magistrate Betty Khumalo said in her damning judgment, as Dlamini appeared to be looking on in disbelief. And so she would, because our politicians are not accustomed to being called to task...