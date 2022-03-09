JENNIFER PLATT | I love it when a plot comes together, especially when it’s original

Thrillers seem to be taking a new turn these days, which must be tough for authors, but it’s unforgettable for me

Jennifer Platt Sunday Times Book Editor

One of my favourite TV shows growing up was The A-Team. I eagerly waited for the end of each episode when John “Hannibal” Smith puffed on his cigar and said: “I love it when a plan comes together.” ..