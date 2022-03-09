JONATHAN JANSEN | Don’t leave talented pupils stranded, build bridges for them

The number of top matrics falling through the cracks of university admission calls for a revamp of the system

In the past few weeks, I have found myself dealing with a tragic situation: top matriculants who did not apply to university. It is easy to judge: why on earth did they not apply last year like every other student? Why should they receive special treatment? All of that makes sense in a perfect world where people have perfect information and systems work perfectly for those who live perfect middle class lives. Not so for Joy, Silumko and Tonderayi (not their real names)...