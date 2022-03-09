TOM EATON | When the ANC wants to send on a clown, it’s always got Fikile

Clown Prince Mbalula’s employment is as laughable as his gaffe about ‘the Bolivian Republic of Venezuela’

This week South Africans let out a collective groan as we were again confronted by the spawn of ANC misrule, a catastrophic stage four failure of capacity and professionalism that is killing our economy and driving our morale into the mud. Yes, Fikile Mbalula was back in the news...