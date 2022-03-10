EDITORIAL | The state of Eskom is a national emergency. It must be fixed

It should be full speed ahead to renewable energy, but Mantashe prefers to prop up the coal sector for ideological reasons

Hours a day of darkness at noon thanks to Eskom may have helped obscure the fact that our economy registered a miserly 1.2% growth rate in the fourth quarter of last year, which means the economy as measured by gross domestic product is still smaller than it was before the onset of Covid-19 two years ago. Successive finance ministers have warned us that without growth many of the upliftment and social initiatives that are meant to be at the centre of government policy will come to naught. Someone should tell Eskom and the government that...