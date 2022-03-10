Opinion & Analysis

PATRICK BULGER | A gallop into the unknown on the high horse of state failure

Anyone who has had any dealings with the state will not be surprised SA is headed for ‘failed’ status

10 March 2022 - 20:23

Shouldn’t we be quite alarmed at Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane warning us that SA is heading towards becoming a failed state? Not that many years ago, but how long ago it seems, the bearer of such pernicious heresy would have been disinvited from every cocktail party north of the concrete highway. Now? We take it in our stride, it seems, not unduly unhappy that we’ve reached our comfort zone, and normal service has been restored. Take a bow SA, we’re a failure, a flop, useless...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. PATRICK BULGER | Putin’s RT channel: guided missives from the edge of media ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. PATRICK BULGER | Cometh the iceman: putin’ history in its place in Ukraine Opinion & Analysis
  3. PATRICK BULGER | How Ramaphosa moved the ANC’s heaven and earth Opinion & Analysis
  4. PATRICK BULGER | Killing the Boer, cockroaches, little frogs — and free speech Opinion & Analysis
  5. PATRICK BULGER | ‘Made in China’ growth model is a factory of tears Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Sorry but it’s true: what could’ve been a no-fly zone is a ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. PATRICK BULGER | A gallop into the unknown on the high horse of state failure Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | The state of Eskom is a national emergency. It must be fixed Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | Like a Bathabile out of hell, the ANC will always bat for Russia Opinion & Analysis
  5. SUE DE GROOT | If you must insist on smashing food, please don’t go the whole ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

SA students return to their families from Ukraine war zone
'Racists banks must fall': Protesters march to Equality Court in CT