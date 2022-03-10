PATRICK BULGER | A gallop into the unknown on the high horse of state failure

Anyone who has had any dealings with the state will not be surprised SA is headed for ‘failed’ status

Shouldn’t we be quite alarmed at Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane warning us that SA is heading towards becoming a failed state? Not that many years ago, but how long ago it seems, the bearer of such pernicious heresy would have been disinvited from every cocktail party north of the concrete highway. Now? We take it in our stride, it seems, not unduly unhappy that we’ve reached our comfort zone, and normal service has been restored. Take a bow SA, we’re a failure, a flop, useless...