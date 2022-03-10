A WORD IN THE HAND: HOG

SUE DE GROOT | If you must insist on smashing food, please don’t go the whole hog

If you want to track changes in language trends, restaurant menus are a good place to start. I have noticed lately that violence has become a staple of food description. There are crushed nuts, as well as smashed avo, smashed burgers and smashed potatoes...