TOM EATON | Like a Bathabile out of hell, the ANC will always bat for Russia
It’s long overdue, but censuring Bathabile Dlamini now while trotting out Russian apologists wouldn’t be cricket
10 March 2022 - 20:22
Now that Bathabile Dlamini has been convicted of perjury as well as fraud, South Africans are all asking the same thing: will she get a small promotion in the ANC or a big one?..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.