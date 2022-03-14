EDITORIAL | Xenophobic attacks fill SA’s policy vacuum
Solutions for the planned Human Rights Day confrontation call for more than a zero-sum game
14 March 2022 - 19:39
A showdown between undocumented immigrants and incensed locals appears billed for March 21 when we commemorate Human Rights Day. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.