Tinder use in Cape Town reveals the paradox of modern dating

Dating apps are the new reality, but do they really make that task easier or complicate it further?

Questions about trust and online dating regularly crop up, with headlines about unpleasant online approaches, scams and even physical assaults when dates move offline. Still, apps such as Tinder remain hugely popular, their traffic increasing globally in recent years despite these warnings and spurred by Covid-19-induced lockdowns.

My two-year ethnographic research of 25 Tinder users in Cape Town shows dating on the app is riddled with contradictory feelings.

I soon found myself confronted with a paradox: even though using the app had become a mundane, everyday practice, app users described meeting someone on Tinder as less “real” or “authentic” than meeting someone offline. This may make it even more challenging to relate intimately in a time when trust is often likened to naiveté or vulnerability.

The study

What I set out to explore was how the app became part of people’s lives in that city. Meeting most of my research participants regularly, I was able to see how their approach to using it changed over time. They were from different areas and age groups (five were younger than 25, 17 between 25 and 40 and three between 40 and 55). Fourteen identified as male and 11 as female. The majority (75%) were classified “white” — I recruited most participants via a research profile on the app in a “whiter” area of a town, a lingering result of apartheid spatial segregation.

A Tinder profile can be set up in almost no time. After downloading the app and connecting it to a Facebook account, all that is left to do is select profile pictures, perhaps write a short biography and choose a few parameters (interested in men or women, within what age frame and how far you are willing to venture to meet them). Encountering a potential match, users move their finger over the image of the person to the right if they are interested in them and left if not. If a person expresses interest back, you’re matched and can exchange messages.