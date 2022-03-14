TOM EATON | Thanks, but no tanks, Russia

While some South Africans’ backing for Putin may be based on genuine gratitude, that doesn’t excuse what he’s doing

Russian tanks are rolling through an eastern European country. Civilians are being killed. In faraway capitals leftists are explaining that the country in question is being occupied because it is fascist and that the West has no business calling for peace, even as it drops bombs on the Middle East. Welcome to 1956...