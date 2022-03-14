Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | Thanks, but no tanks, Russia

While some South Africans’ backing for Putin may be based on genuine gratitude, that doesn’t excuse what he’s doing

Tom Eaton Columnist
14 March 2022 - 19:39

Russian tanks are rolling through an eastern European country. Civilians are being killed. In faraway capitals leftists are explaining that the country in question is being occupied because it is fascist and that the West has no business calling for peace, even as it drops bombs on the Middle East. Welcome to 1956...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. TOM EATON | Like a Bathabile out of hell, the ANC will always bat for Russia Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | Remember, Thabo, you created this monster, or has ‘intellect’ ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | If it walks like a decuplet and quacks like a decuplet it’s not a ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | Why the outrage at ANC polyp Sisulu’s passion to be president? Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. Tinder use in Cape Town reveals the paradox of modern dating Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | Thanks, but no tanks, Russia Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Xenophobic attacks fill SA’s policy vacuum Opinion & Analysis
  4. WENDY KNOWLER | Hello! That’s no way to do business, darling Opinion & Analysis
  5. JUSTICE MALALA | The law is no more in SA. It’s not going to end well Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

'Comair CEO must resign': Numsa | Dozens of flights suspended due to safety ...
SA students return to their families from Ukraine war zone