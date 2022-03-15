UNATHI MPHENDU | ‘Embattled’: a beleaguered word that needs clarification

Best you keep those skeletons in the closet or you’ll be embattled too

After reading Sue de Groot’s column, “A kerfuffle over ruffled feathers” (Sunday Times March 6), I could not stop thinking about the many phrases and words we use daily. One is “embattled”, used to describe people who appear to be facing insurmountable challenges. Besieged, conflict-ridden, stumbling, beleaguered, ailing, deadlocked and faltering are just some synonyms for “embattled”. ..