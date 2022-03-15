YACOOB ABBA OMAR | SA should follow principled approach to Ukraine war

SA’s response to the Ukraine war, especially statements by the foreign affairs ministry and the presidency, has brought our foreign policy sharply into the limelight.

While foreign policy should be guided by principle, such as SA’s commitment to what has been referred to as “jaw, jaw, not war, war”, an alternative approach is argued by Richard Calland, public law associate professor at the University of Cape Town, that “sometimes you just need to be on the right side of history as a matter of principle, regardless of pragmatic considerations”.

The problem with this argument is that being on the “right side of history” would have meant SA joining the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003, which, even by US accounts, was based on false premises and turned out to be a costly disaster.

SA’s foreign policy is shaped by three centres: Luthuli House, the Union Buildings and the OR Tambo Building, headquarters of the department of international relations and cooperation.

Given the ANC’s deep experience in international affairs, harking back to its days in exile and the global fight it led against apartheid, Luthuli House has a large group of cadres seasoned in diplomacy.

The relationship between the Union Buildings and foreign affairs, which addresses questions of sovereignty and independence, is probably as important as that between the president and the finance minister with regards to the impact of the budget on the economy.

Three decades of democratic history have shown that a president gets the foreign minister he deserves: think of the cerebral and Africa-centric duo of Thabo Mbeki and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, or the less-endowed combo of Jacob Zuma and Maite Nkoana-Mashabane.

The Cyril Ramaphosa-Naledi Pandor team is, in itself, an interesting combination of principled leadership and intellectual depth, whose political pedigree is untainted by the wasted years of state capture.