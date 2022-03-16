BOOK REVIEW | Bitter brutality suffered by Children of Sugarcane

Eusebius McKaiser on Joanne Joseph’s debut novel, ‘Children of Sugarcane’, a subtle exploration of the horrors of indentured labour in Natal

It can be hard to recognise the real consequences of unfamiliar forms of violence. Would it even occur to many of us to dare apply the concept of violence to curricula content we are (not) taught at school and at tertiary institutions? It isn’t part of our public vocabulary, let alone our public discourse, to pay close and serious attention to the violence of knowledge-erasure. Some might brand you a maverick or a radical or an activist (wrongly imagining themselves to be dissing you) if you talk of history syllabi that are forms of epistemic (knowledge-related) violence...