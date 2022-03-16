JENNIFER PLATT | Everything is nothing if you got no education

Ring a bell, sort of? Dolly Parton, who has invested huge sums in education, has released a book, with an album

Jennifer Platt Sunday Times Book Editor

My spidey senses tingle when a person says they don’t like Dolly Parton. I can understand if you are not a country fan and don’t like her music, but Ms Parton is more than just music. She is a phenomenon. ..