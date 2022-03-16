×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to recieve newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

JONATHAN JANSEN | Ukraine: another example of some being more equal than others

Where was your outrage when refugees were Syrian, Afghan, Yemeni, Palestinian or African?

16 March 2022 - 20:12

War brings out the best in humanity, and the worst. Nowhere is this more evident than in the response of the academic community to the crisis in Eastern Europe. There are two distinct clusters of emails in my inbox. One calling for the scientists and scholars to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the other calling for some reflection first: why now? That is a question worth pondering...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | As SA politicians guzzle at the trough, Zelenskyy shows what ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. JONATHAN JANSEN | While government fiddles, mere mortals put out the fires Opinion & Analysis
  3. JONATHAN JANSEN | Make the circle bigger but safe before it’s too late Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. TOM EATON | If the ANC hadn’t oiled the rand’s slide, SA may have sucked up ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Advertising is everywhere, which is why it should be monitored Opinion & Analysis
  3. JONATHAN JANSEN | Ukraine: another example of some being more equal than others Opinion & Analysis
  4. PODCAST | Improve your job chances: unpacking the mentoring toolkit Opinion & Analysis
  5. BOOK REVIEW | Be reminded of how brutal and evil colonialism was Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Statue vandalised outside parliament in Cape Town, three people arrested
‘Putin is no political skunk’ says ANC as DA calls for strong action from SA