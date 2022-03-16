JONATHAN JANSEN | Ukraine: another example of some being more equal than others
Where was your outrage when refugees were Syrian, Afghan, Yemeni, Palestinian or African?
16 March 2022 - 20:12
War brings out the best in humanity, and the worst. Nowhere is this more evident than in the response of the academic community to the crisis in Eastern Europe. There are two distinct clusters of emails in my inbox. One calling for the scientists and scholars to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the other calling for some reflection first: why now? That is a question worth pondering...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.