Eusebius on TimesLIVE

PODCAST | Improve your job chances: unpacking the mentoring toolkit

The do’s and don’ts of building a productive mentorship relationship

With almost half of South Africans who are capable of working not in the labour market, it is necessary to focus on all aspects of the unemployment crisis in SA. This week’s edition of Eusebius on TimesLIVE contributes to that challenge by hosting a discussion with professional coach Dawn Klatzko, aimed at developing a mentoring toolkit...