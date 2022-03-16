×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to recieve newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

Eusebius on TimesLIVE

PODCAST | Improve your job chances: unpacking the mentoring toolkit

The do’s and don’ts of building a productive mentorship relationship

Eusebius McKaiser Contributor and analyst
16 March 2022 - 20:12

With almost half of South Africans who are capable of working not in the labour market, it is necessary to focus on all aspects of the unemployment crisis in SA. This week’s edition of Eusebius on TimesLIVE contributes to that challenge by hosting a discussion with professional coach Dawn Klatzko, aimed at developing a mentoring toolkit...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. DA calls on Stats SA to release delayed unemployment figures Politics
  2. ANALYSIS | More welfare or less? ANC confronts apartheid's legacy Politics
  3. LISTEN | Government must spend to improve SA’s economy, even if it means ... South Africa
  4. Phindile Miya savours the sweet taste of her success in the sugar business Careers

Most read

  1. TOM EATON | If the ANC hadn’t oiled the rand’s slide, SA may have sucked up ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Advertising is everywhere, which is why it should be monitored Opinion & Analysis
  3. JONATHAN JANSEN | Ukraine: another example of some being more equal than others Opinion & Analysis
  4. PODCAST | Improve your job chances: unpacking the mentoring toolkit Opinion & Analysis
  5. BOOK REVIEW | Be reminded of how brutal and evil colonialism was Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Statue vandalised outside parliament in Cape Town, three people arrested
‘Putin is no political skunk’ says ANC as DA calls for strong action from SA