Eusebius on TimesLIVE
PODCAST | Improve your job chances: unpacking the mentoring toolkit
The do’s and don’ts of building a productive mentorship relationship
16 March 2022 - 20:12
With almost half of South Africans who are capable of working not in the labour market, it is necessary to focus on all aspects of the unemployment crisis in SA. This week’s edition of Eusebius on TimesLIVE contributes to that challenge by hosting a discussion with professional coach Dawn Klatzko, aimed at developing a mentoring toolkit...
