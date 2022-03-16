TOM EATON | If the ANC hadn’t oiled the rand’s slide, SA may have sucked up fuel hikes
Ultimately though, it may not be a bad thing and we’ll be able to get rid of the party come 2024
16 March 2022 - 20:13
It’s not every day that talk of a R2-plus increase in the petrol price isn’t the most alarming bit of petrol-related news. But here we are, in the last gasps of ANC-run SA, at the bottom of a world having a panic attack about energy...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.