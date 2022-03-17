EDITORIAL | State inaction has opened the door for Dudula
The SAHRC’s 2008 xenophobia report remains relevant, but government has left the social ills to fester
17 March 2022 - 20:57
Nhlanhla Lux and the others who lead organisations like Operation Dudula have carved out a disturbing niche in which they’ve misdiagnosed the origins of SA’s problems as originating across our borders...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.