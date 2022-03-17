How Prince William’s initiative is giving wildlife trafficking a right royal beating
United for Wildlife, which brings together 250 members and partners, is positively impacting conservation efforts
17 March 2022 - 20:58
This week, representatives of the Commonwealth came together to celebrate the 54-nation international organisation. Attending the annual multifaith service at Westminster Abbey in London, they were joined by Prince William, who has made combating the illegal wildlife trade (IWT) one of his main areas of focus using the immense power of partnerships. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.