MAKHUDU SEFARA | SA’s social contract has been broken. That’s why things are falling apart

Operation Dudula is just another indicator that people have no faith in the government to fulfil its side of the bargain

The relationship between society and the individual has always been complex. Even as our minds are subject to the laws of causation, as argued in Joseph Priestley’s Doctrine of Philosophical Necessity Illustrated, we are, still, neither the amalgam of our deeds nor objects of control from outer space. We are a mix of intersecting pull and push forces. ..