TOM EATON | Who knew EFF rabble-rousers would turn rouble-rousers overnight?

After visiting the Russian embassy, they now talk about the ‘progressive’ nature of the ‘United Socialist Soviet Republics’

Julius Malema has never met a tyrant he didn’t like, then disliked, and then liked again, but this week SA’s answer to Marjorie Taylor Greene humped the leg of violent repression with such fervour it almost looked like true love...