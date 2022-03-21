How English law can help Africa’s digital transformation

It provides a global infrastructure for the contracts on which international business relies

Kenya, wider East Africa and indeed much of Africa are now key destinations for investment. Thanks to the rise of technology and innovation across the continent, leading to a boom in technology start-ups especially in fintech, significant sums are being committed. In 2021 tech start-ups in Africa raised almost $5bn (R75bn), with about $3bn (R45bn) going to fintech as the digital transformation of economies accelerates...