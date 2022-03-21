JUSTICE MALALA | What would Hani make of SA today? Spoiler alert: not much

As we celebrate the extraordinary efforts of apartheid struggle heroes, we need to ask: have we done them justice?

SA’s painful apartheid history and its glorious struggle for freedom is meaningless if it does not make our journey through the present and the future easier and more prosperous. History is useless unless we learn from it and fashion its pain into prosperity. Indeed, history can easily blight the present and the future. Let me explain...