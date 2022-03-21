JUSTICE MALALA | What would Hani make of SA today? Spoiler alert: not much
As we celebrate the extraordinary efforts of apartheid struggle heroes, we need to ask: have we done them justice?
21 March 2022 - 18:56
SA’s painful apartheid history and its glorious struggle for freedom is meaningless if it does not make our journey through the present and the future easier and more prosperous. History is useless unless we learn from it and fashion its pain into prosperity. Indeed, history can easily blight the present and the future. Let me explain...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.