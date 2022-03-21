SONGEZO ZIBI | The political choices available to SA can get us out of this rut
For a future different from how I grew up and how many still live, we need four interventions
21 March 2022 - 18:56
In January 1981 I began my schooling at Phangindlela Junior Secondary School in Mqanduli. Though the school was in another village, Maqomeni, it was still just under 2km from my home, so we went to class on foot. We were lucky, but some kids were not...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.