SONGEZO ZIBI | The political choices available to SA can get us out of this rut

For a future different from how I grew up and how many still live, we need four interventions

In January 1981 I began my schooling at Phangindlela Junior Secondary School in Mqanduli. Though the school was in another village, Maqomeni, it was still just under 2km from my home, so we went to class on foot. We were lucky, but some kids were not...