×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | Mbeki save the Cape ANC? Hell, or at least Antarctica, will freeze over first

There’s a lot about the world we don’t understand: the war in Ukraine, melting icebergs ... and Thabo Mbeki

Tom Eaton Columnist
21 March 2022 - 18:57

At first glance, the current heatwave in Antarctica doesn’t seem to have a lot in common with Thabo Mbeki. The one, after all, is a very distant, very cold thing that is slowly melting into oblivion, and the other is Antarctica...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. TOM EATON | If the ANC hadn’t oiled the rand’s slide, SA may have sucked up ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | Thanks, but no tanks, Russia Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | Like a Bathabile out of hell, the ANC will always bat for Russia Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | When the ANC wants to send on a clown, it’s always got Fikile Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | Take this to bed, Dexter devotees: societal blights do not justify ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. TOM EATON | Mbeki save the Cape ANC? Hell, or at least Antarctica, will freeze ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. JUSTICE MALALA | What would Hani make of SA today? Spoiler alert: not much Opinion & Analysis
  3. SONGEZO ZIBI | The political choices available to SA can get us out of this rut Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Proteas women have shown what unity can achieve. CSA take note Opinion & Analysis
  5. How English law can help Africa’s digital transformation Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

DNA board slammed for ‘incompetence’ and holding up important crime fighting ...
‘I fear f*kol’: Ramaphosa on surging food prices, UN reform and Russia