EDITORIAL | Minister Mchunu’s hollow promises don’t hold water

Access to clean water is a basic human right, so why do millions of South Africans still not have it?

Water and sanitation minister Senzo Mchunu used World Water Day on Tuesday to tell South Africans how serious the government is about creating affordable and reliable access to clean water. His words will mean nothing to the more than 5.5-million SA households that do not have access to drinking water. The SA Human Rights Commission’s Andre Gaum in the Sunday Times (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/news/2022-03-20-the-big-five-of-human-rights-problems-in-sa/) at the weekend reminded us that access to water is one of our five basic human rights “challenges”. At the heart of it, he said, is “poor infrastructure and the maintenance thereof” — a simple service delivery function. If only it were as simple as it seems...