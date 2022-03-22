TONY LEON | By thumbing our nose at the West, things can only go south
In aligning itself with Russia in the Ukraine conflict, the ANC is being foolishly selective and short-sighted
22 March 2022 - 21:52
You might be a little embarrassed by Cyril Ramaphosa’s new role as Putin’s parrot, blandly repeating all the Kremlin lines and lies allegedly justifying Moscow’s unprovoked invasion of a sovereign country and firing deadly missiles at hospitals, theatres and shopping centres...
