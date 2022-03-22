WILLIAM GUMEDE | Box clever, SA, because the Ukraine war provides opportunities
The country must put ideology aside and diversify its policies on energy, agriculture and arms
22 March 2022 - 21:52
The devastating economic, trade and security impact of Russia’s war on Ukraine, which has disrupted global supply chains, markets and energy security, offers opportunities for SA to expand renewable energy, diversify agriculture and make military hardware for export...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.