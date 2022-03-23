×

Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | Is it just me, or is a certain leader trying to Fidel the books?

A corrupt politico with pals in ‘paradise’: does he stash cash there for a dash or stay put and prop up his homies?

Tom Eaton Columnist
23 March 2022 - 20:24

AfriForum may have won an urgent interdict to halt yet another donation by SA to Cuba, and Cuba’s billion-rand contract to repair SANDF equipment might be in the news again, but I don’t want to speculate on why the ANC keeps giving enormous amounts of money to that particular Caribbean island...

