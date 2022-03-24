MAKHUDU SEFARA | Cuba helped us in our hour of need, when others conveniently looked away

AfriForum read SA’s mood when it took on the country’s plan to assist Cuba, but it’s no moral victory. It’s a cheap shot

There was widespread celebration when AfriForum won an interim court order to stop our almost broke government from acting big in a small farm, as it were. The general view seems to be that SA’s proposed donation of R50m to Cuba is “unjustified, considering the millions of impoverished South Africans”, our country’s junk status and the sovereign debt trap we seem to be in. ..