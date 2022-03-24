PATRICK BULGER | Sleepless in Soweto: Dudula young guns blaze trail who knows where
Foreigners are in the firing line in townships. Some call it xenophobia, but Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini says it’s self-defence
24 March 2022 - 20:26
I used to think youth would be the answer to all of our problems in SA, bringing a new perspective to the stuff we old guys messed up so badly. That was until about three days ago, when I watched the SABC’s Vuyo Mvoko interview, if that is the correct term, the Dudula Movement’s sapling leader Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini. Now I’m still confident we can pass the baton of hopelessness and hubris to younger people, but maybe not just yet...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.