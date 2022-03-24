PATRICK BULGER | Sleepless in Soweto: Dudula young guns blaze trail who knows where

Foreigners are in the firing line in townships. Some call it xenophobia, but Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini says it’s self-defence

I used to think youth would be the answer to all of our problems in SA, bringing a new perspective to the stuff we old guys messed up so badly. That was until about three days ago, when I watched the SABC’s Vuyo Mvoko interview, if that is the correct term, the Dudula Movement’s sapling leader Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini. Now I’m still confident we can pass the baton of hopelessness and hubris to younger people, but maybe not just yet...