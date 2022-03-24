×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

PATRICK BULGER | Sleepless in Soweto: Dudula young guns blaze trail who knows where

Foreigners are in the firing line in townships. Some call it xenophobia, but Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini says it’s self-defence

24 March 2022 - 20:26

I used to think youth would be the answer to all of our problems in SA, bringing a new perspective to the stuff we old guys messed up so badly. That was until about three days ago, when I watched the SABC’s Vuyo Mvoko interview, if that is the correct term, the Dudula Movement’s sapling leader Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini. Now I’m still confident we can pass the baton of hopelessness and hubris to younger people, but maybe not just yet...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. PATRICK BULGER | Putin’s war: when lies are not just another version of the ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. PATRICK BULGER | How Ramaphosa moved the ANC’s heaven and earth Opinion & Analysis
  3. PATRICK BULGER | Beyond a whiter shade of pale as De Ruyter flogs dead horse ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. PATRICK BULGER | Welcome to SA, where elections issues aren’t about race, yet ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. PATRICK BULGER | Sleepless in Soweto: Dudula young guns blaze trail who knows ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Zondo can use his celebrity status to build bridges Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | There’s SA’s president, then there’s the man in the driver’s seat Opinion & Analysis
  4. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Cuba helped us in our hour of need, when others conveniently ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. JONATHAN JANSEN | Fearing f*k*l is one thing, but to do f*k*l is almost criminal Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

‘I feel honoured and happy’: Raymond Zondo's first Q&A as Chief Justice
Taxi strike shuts down CT highway, passengers jump out of bus windows to flee ...