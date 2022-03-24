TOM EATON | There’s SA’s president, then there’s the man in the driver’s seat

Ramaphosa speaks of policy clarity and huge investment projects while the taxi industry runs a parallel state

SA, Cyril Ramaphosa told investors on Thursday, is open for business and is “rebuilding its law enforcement agencies and strengthening the capacity of the state”. If only someone had told Cape Town’s taxi bosses, who shut down the city and its economy even as Ramaphosa was speaking...