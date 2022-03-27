A healthy woman is a wealthy nation: a key to Africa’s prosperity

Gender inequality and barriers to healthcare limit women’s participation in economies

As Africa works towards greater gender equality, we need to ensure the efforts made — such as new laws and frameworks — translate into real change for women. We achieve that by ensuring women and girls have access to education at a primary, secondary and tertiary level and that they are able to benefit from skills training and business development opportunities. We need to make sure that, as the heart of our families and our communities, they are able to access essential services so they can be empowered. A critical part of these essential services is access to quality healthcare...