BOOK REVIEW | The Junior Khanye story­: nimble on the field, tripping off it

‘Ghetto Ninja’ by Nikolaos Kirkinis is brilliant, compelling and heart-warming

Living is hard. Bloody hard. Living meaningfully is even harder. Because there are billions of us on Earth, the quandary of existence is one that many of us do not pay much attention to. The fact that there is life in abundance across the planet obscures many puzzles about life...