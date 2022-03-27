×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

BOOK REVIEW | The Junior Khanye story­: nimble on the field, tripping off it

‘Ghetto Ninja’ by Nikolaos Kirkinis is brilliant, compelling and heart-warming

Eusebius McKaiser Contributor and analyst
27 March 2022 - 17:16

Living is hard. Bloody hard. Living meaningfully is even harder. Because there are billions of us on Earth, the quandary of existence is one that many of us do not pay much attention to. The fact that there is life in abundance across the planet obscures many puzzles about life...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. BOOK REVIEW | Bitter brutality suffered by Children of Sugarcane Opinion & Analysis
  2. BOOK REVIEW | As Gooding as it gets in the golden age of radio Lifestyle
  3. BOOK BITES | Thrills, tragedy ... and maths News

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | The state must prioritise mental healthcare Opinion & Analysis
  2. A healthy woman is a wealthy nation: a key to Africa’s prosperity Opinion & Analysis
  3. WENDY KNOWLER | Expensive exercise: when gym bunnies try to hop out of their ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. JUSTICE MALALA | Be honest, Sihle, the constitution is not to blame for SA’s ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. BOOK REVIEW | The Junior Khanye story­: nimble on the field, tripping off it Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Tears flow in court as Ntuthuko Shoba found guilty of murdering Tshegofatso Pule
‘Positive facial recognition’ of alleged parliament fire suspect Zandile Mafe