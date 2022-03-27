×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | The state must prioritise mental healthcare

Sufferers, facilities are buckling under pressure and it cannot be that NGOs are the only ones providing support

27 March 2022 - 17:16

SA is a nation of troubled people...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. ‘As-needed’ apps have potential to prevent suicide News
  2. Riky Rick's death is a reminder of the 'tigers don't cry' mentality in society, ... South Africa
  3. ANALYSIS | Life Esidimeni inquest: Recap on its progress and what to expect South Africa
  4. Holiday blues are real, and they’re a deep worry South Africa

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | The state must prioritise mental healthcare Opinion & Analysis
  2. A healthy woman is a wealthy nation: a key to Africa’s prosperity Opinion & Analysis
  3. WENDY KNOWLER | Expensive exercise: when gym bunnies try to hop out of their ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. JUSTICE MALALA | Be honest, Sihle, the constitution is not to blame for SA’s ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. BOOK REVIEW | The Junior Khanye story­: nimble on the field, tripping off it Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Tears flow in court as Ntuthuko Shoba found guilty of murdering Tshegofatso Pule
‘Positive facial recognition’ of alleged parliament fire suspect Zandile Mafe