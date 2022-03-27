JUSTICE MALALA | Be honest, Sihle, the constitution is not to blame for SA’s mess

If the premier and his ilk were truthful, they’d admit our issues mostly stem from ANC bigwigs lining their pockets

Thabo Mbeki is probably in the dog box with some ANC members after he challenged them to improve their “capacity to think” to come up with solutions to the country’s problems. The former president reportedly told the Western Cape ANC’s provincial committee meeting last week that “shouting slogans” was not enough to unknot SA’s numerous challenges...