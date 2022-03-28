EDITORIAL | Government really must sort out this trucking mess

Lives have been lost and now companies have started to fold while the government drags its feet

“Truck drivers threaten to shut down SA roads”, “Road freight association says industry is being held for ransom”, “Freeways blocked in Joburg” and “I don’t think we’ll survive - truck driver”. These are just some of the headlines in recent months on the trucking industry bearing the brunt of a wave of violence and instability. ..